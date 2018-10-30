It's Alabama week!

Get up to speed on all the headlines leading into the clash between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU with the newest promo code on TigerDetails and Rivals.

Use promo code BeatBama50 to get 50 percent off your first year of TigerDetails when you purchase an annual subscription.

New users can subscribe below:

https://lsu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=BeatBama50

Returning users and previous subscribers can login and use the code below:

https://lsu.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=BeatBama50

This offer is valid through kickoff between the Tide and the Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 3.