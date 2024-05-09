Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmlhbiBLZWxseSBsZXRzIGl0IGJlIGtub3duIHRoYXQgaWYgeW91 IGp1c3Qgd2FudCB0byBnZXQgcGFpZCwgTFNVIGlzIG5vdCB0aGUgcGxhY2Ug Zm9yIHlvdSDwn5izIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BMUF1MU9Mbmt0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQTFBdTFPTG5rdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBS aXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg4MDI1MzQyNTIwNjI3MjgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

SEC fans, stop your laughing as we all know what has been happening in college football in the South and elsewhere since time immemorial. Buying players is nothing new, it’s just legal now. Not only legal, but encouraged. Not only encouraged, but expected. Kelly can’t have the house and the car and the exquisite views of the Baton Rouge sunset and not want to give up some dough for top players – or expect to in the NIL age. College football doesn’t work that way anymore. This isn’t Grand Valley State in the 1990s. LSU has 63 players in the NFL. Ten are defensive linemen. The last three LSU coaches have won national titles in Ed Orgeron, Les Miles and Nick Saban. That’s the expectation in Baton Rouge – getting NFL talent and winning big. The other expectation is to take advantage of every possible avenue to get your team there and dying on the NIL wall means just dying, because college football is not going back to the way it used to be.

