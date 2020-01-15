Two days after being winning the National Championship, LSU safety Grant Delpit has declared for the NFL Draft, as many expected.

The Thorpe Award winner is projected to be a first round pick.

"We are champs. We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere. I've decided to move on to the NFL. I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever," Delpit said in a message he posted to social media.

"Thank you Tiger Nation. You are the best fans in the world. Thanks to the coaches, especially Coach O, Coach Raymond and Coach Busch. Thanks to the LSU trainers and staff who helped our team turn our championship mentality into reality. Thank you to my brothers who pushed me to be great everyday, and for the memories that will last a lifetime. Finally, thank you to my family and supporters, my main goal is to make you proud.

"I look forward to the next chapter."

Delpit, a Louisiana native or relocated to Houston after Hurricane Katrina, ended his junior season with 65 total tackles (38 solo, 27 assists), two sacks and two interceptions. He was hampered by an ankle injury early in the season, which affected his production.



