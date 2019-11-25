LSU junior safety Grant Delpit has been named one of three finalists for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award.

The award is given to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history's greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe.

Delpit was named a semifinalist for the award a year ago.

The other two finalists: J.R. Reed, Georgia and Jeff Okudah, Ohio State.

During the 2019 season, Delpit has 50 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, five pass breakups and one interception.

Former LSU standouts Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) won the award in 2010 and 2011. Greedy Williams, a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, was a finalist for the award following the 2018 season.

The Thorpe Award winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show and broadcast live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.



