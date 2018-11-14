LSU safety Grant Delpit’s standout sophomore season has earned him a spot as a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski trophy.





Delpit leads the SEC with five interceptions, good for third nationally. He also leads the SEC in passes defenses (11) and is third on the team in tackles (63) and leads the way in sacks (4) and tackles for loss (9.5). Delpit ranks 14th nationally in that category.





Additionally, Delpit has recorded double-digit tackles in three games with a career-high of 10 against Auburn this season. He also notched two interceptions and a sack to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Sept. 15.





Other candidates for the Nagurski Trophy include Michigan’s Devin Bush, Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Clemson’s Christian Wilkins and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams.





The Nagurski Trophy is awarded the nation’s top defensive player as determined by the Football Writers Association of America. It will be awarded to Delpit or one of the other four finalists on Monday, Dec. 3.



