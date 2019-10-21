LSU safety Grant Delpit was named Monday as one of 14 semifinalists for this year's Jim Thorpe Award, which honors college football's best defensive back.

Delpit entered his junior season as an unanimous All-American safety that many NFL scouts believe could be a top-five overall draft pick. Delpit is second on the team in tackles with 38 thus far this season. He has one interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery to his credit, too. In 33 games for the Tigers, he has 106 solo tackles, 66 assisted tackles, five sacks and seven interceptions.

Delpit now has a chance to become LSU's third winner of the Jim Thorpe Award. Patrick Peterson won the award in 2010, while Morris Claiborne took it home the following year in 2011. Greedy Williams was a finalist for the award after the 2018 season.

The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

The semifinalists are selected by a screening committee. However, the list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons can be recognized as one of the three finalists.

For the first time, this year’s list includes the winner of the semifinalist fan vote. Fans could cast their vote for their favorite player leading up to the Oct. 18 deadline with the winner being guaranteed a spot on the semifinalist list. This year’s winner was AJ Green from Oklahoma State University.

The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from the three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan and broadcasted live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.