Coach Ed Orgeron does not know which draft-eligible juniors will or will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF.





However, the future of one of those players is now known.





Junior cornerback Greedy Williams has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Sunday. Williams is projected to be a top-five pick in the spring.





“I have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family,” Williams wrote. “My blessings also include my LSU Tiger Family, both on and off the field. It is with those abundant blessings in mind that I have chosen to pursue to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.”





The 6-foot-3, 184-pound defensive back out of Shreveport, is a Thorpe Award finalist. He has two interceptions in 12 games for LSU to go along with 9 pass breakups and 11 passes defensed.





Orgeron did not indicate whether Williams will play in Fiesta Bowl, only wished his cornerback well in his future endeavors.





"I wish him the best, obviously, if that’s what he wants to do we wish him and his family the best. If that’s what his and his family want … we wish him the best," Orgeron said. "I haven’t met with all my juniors yet. We wish him the best. "



