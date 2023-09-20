It was announced Saturday morning that LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. would miss last weeks game against Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons. After the Tigers 41-14 win over the Bulldogs, Brian Kelly said at his post game press conference that Brooks suffered a medical emergency.

Fast forward a few days, and Brooks' family put out a statement on Instagram saying that Brooks was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery on a large brain tumor, and that doctors successfully performed the procedure on Friday and the family is still waiting on biopsy results.

It was known earlier this offseason that Brooks suffered a vertigo episode in fall camp. During Wednesday's practice, Brooks began to feel the symptoms of another episode, so Kelly and the staff decided to have him get an MRI to see if there was anything wrong.

