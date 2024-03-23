One of the biggest storylines of the offseason thus far has been LSU's total overhaul of the defensive staff. Brian Kelly made the decision to fire Matt House as well as many assistants and had to rebuild the defensive coaching staff from scratch.

The first hire he made was poaching Blake Baker from Missouri to be the next defensive coordinator at LSU. Baker, who was the DC at Missouri for two seasons before taking the LSU job, was actually the Tigers linebackers coach in 2021.

During that time, he coached a young Greg Penn III, who is currently one of the leaders on this defense. We spoke with Penn after the Tigers spring practice about how he felt when the new broke.

"Well actually, Coach Baker and Damone [Clark] talk a lot, so Damone gave me a heads up before it really happened, so I kind of knew it was coming," said Penn. "I was happy that it was someone I was already familiar with so I didn't have to learn a whole new person, I had already been around him, so it was great."

From the players we've spoke to, it seems that they're all pretty happy with the hire of Blake Baker. He seems to have reinvigorated this defensive unit, and Penn told us that the entire defense loves him and he just brings a whole new energy to the defense.

"I think the whole defense loves him. The energy he brings every day, we practice pretty early every morning, I think we get here at 6:15, and we walk in the defensive meeting room and he's got music blasting, Youngboy playing. It's just a different energy."

Let's call a spade a spade, this defense was lost last season. With Matt House as DC, we saw one of the worst defenses LSU has put on the field in a long time, and there were a whole lot of issues that needed to be fixed.

One of the main issues we kept hearing about was communication. Guys were blowing assignments left and right because they had no idea where they were supposed to lineup or what their assignment for that play was.

With Coach Baker at DC, Penn says that communication has been a very big emphasis.

"[Communication] is a very big emphasis. Coach Baker actually mentioned that today after practice, just being able to communicate pre and post snap. If you see something, let everyone know, don't just keep it to yourself. Communication is very important."

Another issue with House's defense was that it felt like the guys couldn't rally around him. They all wanted to give their all to LSU and the fans, but it just felt like they had no energy and no one to motivate them properly.

Penn said that Baker has been the new voice they needed defensively and it's allowed them to quickly turn the page from last year and form a brand new identity.

"Coach Baker gets on you if he knows you have more in the tank and more to give. It's just a great new voice for us as a defense and turn the page from last year. Last year is last year, we're trying to move past that and form a new identity."

The hire of Blake Baker seems to be a good one, at least early on. This defense is going to have a lot of the same faces from the one that was historically bad a year ago, but if these players are motivated and believe in the man calling the plays, this defense should be drastically improved from a year ago.