There is still one other school in pursuit, but he is not interested right now. Harris is focused on his team now, then he's only thinking Alabama when looking forward.

The 6-foot-4, 218 pound edge rusher out of Loganville (Ala.) Grayson has been committed to the Crimson Tide since May 1 and he is locked in on the program in Tuscaloosa.

"I have been watching Alabama on TV as much as possible this year and I have seen dominance," said Harris. "I see love seeing the coaching screaming even though the team is blowing people out. I like it. They are never satisfied and I love it. They are always trying to get better regardless of the score.



"I stay in communication with coach Tosh Lupoi. We talk daily. We have more of a friendship relationship, and it has really been that way for a while. They know where I am it with everything. It is great to just talk with him and continue to build on what we have.

"LSU is really the only school recruiting me. They are texting me, sending me mail and all that type of stuff, but I am focused on my team at Grayson and then Alabama. I am not interested in anything else right now.

"Alabama is the place I feel I can grown the most at. I don't want to pass up an opportunity to play at Alabama and the coaching staff they always have. They push their players and I feel they can really develop me. I am going to Alabama focused on working hard and listening to the coaches. I feel they can help me get to the next level."