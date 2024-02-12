Hayden Travinski previews his final season with LSU Baseball
Hayden Travinski's LSU career has been a bit rocky at times, but now, he's entering his fifth season with the program and is in a better place than he's been in his entire career.
Travinski came to LSU in the Tigers 2019 recruiting class, but over the course of his first three seasons, injuries plagued his career. As a freshman, Travinski played in nine games and took 17 at bats, getting on base just one time (0.59 average) and striking out seven times.
In his sophomore season, Travinski played in just 29 games, batting .271 with four home runs in 48 at bats. He'd follow that up with a 33 game season in 2021 where he'd hit .246, but injuries once again cut his season short.
Finally, after years of nagging injuries that kept him off the field so often, Travinski had a healthy offseason heading into 2023. Travinski reaped the benefits of a healthy offseason, setting career-highs in games played (41), batting average (.356), at bats (104), home runs (10), RBI's (30) and OBP (.465).
He quickly became one of the best hitters in all of college baseball, and he credits that to having an entire offseason with no injuries:
After his stellar fourth season, Travinski had a big decision to make. He could forgo his final season of eligibility and enter his name in the 2023 MLB Draft, or he could return to Baton Rouge for one more season in the purple and gold.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson said they had several guys in the same situation, but he felt they needed to get Travinski to come back for one more year. He has so much left on the table because he missed so much time, and he told Travinski that if he came back, this would be his year.
Travinski was thankful to be asked back by Coach Johnson, because he felt coming back for another season gave him to opportunity to get more reps and grow as a player. He also said that he loves the LSU Baseball program, wanted to wear the purple and gold one more time and play another season with his teammates before heading to the pros.
As a fifth year senior, Travinski knows one of his many roles is going to be as a mentor for the young players on this team. The Tigers have loads of talented freshman and sophomores, and he fees it's his job to help them adjust to the college game and teach them how they do things in Baton Rouge.
Travinski also joked about the age gap, saying that some of them were born in 2005, so it's like a whole new generation of kids in the locker room.
As he gears up for his final season in Baton Rouge, Travinski is ready to make another big jump in performance. He'll likely play DH or catcher in every game this season, as long as he stays healthy, and will almost certainly be one of the best hitters in the nation.
This is a big year for the longtime Tiger, and he's going to make sure to soak it all in during his farewell tour.
