Heavy concern, criticism following 31-0 victory rare, but fair | Column
The vibe in LSU's locker room didn't seem befitting of a 31-0 victory.Coach Ed Orgeron and his players both fielded and independently expressed a level of criticism rare for such a lopsided, shutou...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news