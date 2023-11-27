Just one week after taking over as the favorite for the Heisman trophy, Jayden Daniels is once again behind Bo Nix in the betting odds. Daniels had one final chance to cement himself as the winner of the Heisman trophy against A&M, and while he balled out late in Saturday's game, it may have been too little too late. On DraftKings, Bo Nix is currently -160 to take home the award with Jayden Daniels sitting at +130 odds. On FanDuel, Nix has -180 odds while Daniels has +140 odds. In Nix's final regular season game, he completed 82-percent of his passes for 367-yards and two touchdowns while adding another 31-yards and one touchdown on the ground. Jayden Daniels put up 235 passing yards with four passing touchdowns while adding 120-yards on the ground. Daniels finished the game with just 43 less total yards and one more touchdown than NIx while doing it against the eighth ranked defense in the nation, but somehow his odds dropped pretty heavily. Here are the two quarterback's complete regular season stats for the 2023 season:

Heisman Favorite Stats Player Jayden Daniels Bo Nix Passing Yards 3,812 3,906 Rushing Yards 1,134 159 Total Yards 4,946 4,065 Passing Touchdowns 40 37 Rushing Touchdowns 10 6 Total TD's 50 43 SOS 7 62

As you can see, Bo Nix currently leads Jayden Daniels in one category, passing yards. He's only 94 passing yards ahead, and he's attempted 74 more passes than Daniels this year. Nix has also seen 2,595 of his 3,906-yards come after the catch (66%) while 1,884 of Daniels' 3,812-yards came after the catch (49%). When it comes to pushing the ball down field (one of the most important parts of being a quarterback), Nix has thrown 67% of his passes nine or fewer yards down field. Daniels has thrown only 58% of his passes nine or fewer yards down field. On passes of 10+ yards, Nix is completing 61.6% of his passes for 1,845-yards, 26 touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniels is completing 64% of his passes for 2,310-yards, 31 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Daniels also leads the country in all of the following categories: Total yards, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, QB rushing yards, passer rating (set NCAA record), plays for 20+ yards, QB rating, yards per passing attempt, yards per carry, yards per play, expected points added and points above average. Daniels would also lead all of the past 11 Heisman winners in passer rating (208), yards per attempt (11.7), adjusted yards per attempt (13.6), yards per carry (8.4), total yards per play (10.7) and yards per game (412.2).

