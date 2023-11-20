Jayden Daniels is the best player in all of college football, and there's really nobody else that's close. He currently is No.1 in the nation in total yards, total touchdowns, QB rating, yards per game, yards per play and rushing yards by a QB. Oh, and he's also played the toughest strength of schedule of the Heisman contenders.

Now people can have opinions and opinions are never wrong, unless that opinion is that Jayden Daniels isn't the best player in the country.

Last week against Florida, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ yards and rush for 200+ yards. This Saturday, he became the second player in SEC history to account for eight touchdowns in a single game.

He is the best player in college football, and he might be having the greatest individual season we've ever seen. He's been getting disrespected in the Heisman race all year, but his 509 yards and eight touchdowns finally caught the attention of the nation.