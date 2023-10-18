We are already over half way through the college football regular season, and we're beginning to see some clear favorites appear for the Heisman trophy.

Before this weekends games, Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams and Dillon Gabriel were the favorites to win it, but after Caleb Williams' loss to Notre Dame and Michael Penix's big win over Oregon, the odds have shifted quite a bit.

As it stands right now, FanDuel has Michael Penix Jr. (-140) as the heavy favorite followed by Dillon Gabriel (+900), J.J. McCarthy (+1200) and Jayden Daniels (+1200).

The Heisman is usually awarded to the quarterback of the best team, and as it stands right now, all three of the QBs in front of Daniels are undefeated, and both Penix and Gabriel have marquee wins that could be big in deciding who takes home the trophy.

Luckily for the LSU quarterback, there have been some Heisman winners in recent years that have won with 2+ losses. Take last year for example, Caleb Williams and the Trojans lost their two biggest games of the season, both to Utah in the regular season and in the Pac-12 championship. Another recent example of this was Lamar Jackson in 2016. He won the Heisman with four losses, but was obviously the most electric player in the country.

Let's take a look at the stats from recent Heisman winners with 2+ losses and compare them to what Daniels is on track for by the end of the regular season.