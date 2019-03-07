LSU opened spring football practice Thursday afternoon with a workout that took place mostly indoors.

Many eyes were on freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, two projected key elements in the 2019 defense.

Stingley Jr., ranked as the No. 1 high school cornerback in the country last season, practiced with the Tigers during the Fiesta Bowl. He figures to replace starter Greedy Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft as a projected first-round draft choice.

Chaison, LSU’s top pass rusher, is battling back from a torn ACL he sustained in last season’s opening win over Miami.

Not participating in spring practice because of surgeries are defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is due to address the media at 6:35 p.m. More on spring practice later tonight.

