Here's what happened with four ex-Tigers in Thursday's NBA Summer Leagues

Here’s what happened with a former LSU player playing Thursday on the third and final day of the NBA’s Salt Lake City Summer League and with three ex-Tigers on the opening day of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Salt Lake City

G Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Came off the bench, played 15:41, scored 10 points with 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 blocked shot and 1 turnover in Memphis’ 95-94 Salt City Summer League finale win over the Utah Jazz. He had 8 points, 4 steals and 3 assists in the 10:48 he played in the second half, playing in a stretch starting with 9-point Grizzlies deficit with 3:07 left in the third quarter and rallying Memphis on a 34-16 run before exiting with 3:19 left in the game. Was 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000 percent) from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 2-1 Grizzlies: Started once, has played in all three games and averaged 18 minutes, 7.7 points, 2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals, blocked shot. Has shot 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) from the field, 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range and 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Las Vegas

F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

In his pro debut as a rookie first-round draft choice, he started, played 24;57, scored 14 points with 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 turnovers in Houston’s 91-77 loss to the Orlando Magic. Was 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) from the field and 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from the 3-point line and 2 of 2.

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Started, played 29:13, scored 7 points with 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocked shots and 4 turnovers in Portland’s 81-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Was 3 of 10 (30 percent) from the field, 0 of 4 (.000 percent) from the 3-point line and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line.

G Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 9:10, scored 0 points with 1 rebound and 1 turnover in Portland’s 81-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Was 0 of 1 (.000 percent) from the field.

Friday’s schedule

Spurs (Darius Days) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4 p.m., NBA-TV

Nets (Cam Thomas) vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA-TV

Lakers (Shareef O’Neal) vs. Phoenix Suns (Duop Reath), 9 p.m., ESPN2