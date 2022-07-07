 TigerDetails - Here's what happened with four ex-Tigers in Thursday's NBA Summer Leagues
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-07 23:18:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Here's what happened with four ex-Tigers in Thursday's NBA Summer Leagues

Tari Eason made his pro debut with the Houston Rockets in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday night.
Tari Eason made his pro debut with the Houston Rockets in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday night.
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

Here’s what happened with a former LSU player playing Thursday on the third and final day of the NBA’s Salt Lake City Summer League and with three ex-Tigers on the opening day of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Salt Lake City

G Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Came off the bench, played 15:41, scored 10 points with 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 blocked shot and 1 turnover in Memphis’ 95-94 Salt City Summer League finale win over the Utah Jazz. He had 8 points, 4 steals and 3 assists in the 10:48 he played in the second half, playing in a stretch starting with 9-point Grizzlies deficit with 3:07 left in the third quarter and rallying Memphis on a 34-16 run before exiting with 3:19 left in the game. Was 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000 percent) from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 2-1 Grizzlies: Started once, has played in all three games and averaged 18 minutes, 7.7 points, 2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals, blocked shot. Has shot 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) from the field, 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range and 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Las Vegas

F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

In his pro debut as a rookie first-round draft choice, he started, played 24;57, scored 14 points with 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 turnovers in Houston’s 91-77 loss to the Orlando Magic. Was 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) from the field and 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from the 3-point line and 2 of 2.

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Started, played 29:13, scored 7 points with 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocked shots and 4 turnovers in Portland’s 81-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Was 3 of 10 (30 percent) from the field, 0 of 4 (.000 percent) from the 3-point line and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line.

G Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 9:10, scored 0 points with 1 rebound and 1 turnover in Portland’s 81-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Was 0 of 1 (.000 percent) from the field.

Friday’s schedule

Spurs (Darius Days) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4 p.m., NBA-TV

Nets (Cam Thomas) vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA-TV

Lakers (Shareef O’Neal) vs. Phoenix Suns (Duop Reath), 9 p.m., ESPN2

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}