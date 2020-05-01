LSU continued its momentum on the recruiting trail Friday with the commitment of pass rusher Zavier Carter, who committed to the Tigers over offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, Nebraska and Georgia Tech.

"I just feel like it was the perfect school for me (and) that’s where my heart was telling me to go," he told Tigerdetails, adding, "My relationship with Coach O and the rest of the coaching staff is great (but) it really stood out to me that Coach O recruited me personally that was a big stand out for me and my recruitment not only that he’s a D-line coach."

You can watch Carter's junior season highlights below: