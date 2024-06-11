After the conclusion of every baseball season, a lot college players from around the country depart to take part in summer ball for either the Northwoods League or the Cape Cod League (or in some cases, USA Baseball). This year, the LSU Tigers have 11 players taking part in summer ball. Here's where you can catch each of those guys during the offseason:

Steven Milam - Team USA

Freshman second baseman, Steven Milam, is the lone Tiger player to take part in USA Baseball this summer. After a terrific freshman season where Milam batted .326 with 2 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBI's (including two walk off homers), Milam is set to take part in a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intra-squad series in North Carolina on June 26th and 27th.

Jake Brown and Brady Neal - Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox

The Yarmouth-Dennis Red sox got themselves two very good players on their roster for this season. Both Jake Brown and Brady Neal will join them for their 40-game regular season which begins on June 15th, and if their team makes the Cape Cod League Championship, they'd play through August 12th.

Kade Woods and Jaden Noot - Falmouth Commodores

A pair of Tiger right handed pitchers will head to the Falmouth Commodores, also in the Cape Cod League, for their summer ball. Both Woods and Noot didn't play much in 2024, but they'll look to continue their development with the Commodores this summer.

Paxton Kling, Ashton Larson and Griffin Herring - Chatham Anglers

Two of the Tigers outfielders, Ashton Larson and Paxton Kling, will join the Chatham Anglers for their summer ball season. Larson came alive towards the back half of the SEC schedule while Kling slipped out of the lineup earlier in the year, but both should have the chance to be regulars in the Angler's lineup. Also joining them is Griffin Herring, who was the Tigers top reliever and could have the opportunity to start a few games for the Anglers this summer. In their second game of the season, which takes place on June 16th, they will face off with Neal and Brown's Red Sox team.

Thatcher Hurd - Cotuit Kettlers

Thatcher Hurd, who has the chance to leave for the MLB this offseason, will play summer ball with the Cotuit Kettlers, where he'll have the opportunity to build off a very strong outing he had to end the season. His first matchup against a Tiger teammate won't come until the Kettler's third game of the season when they'll face the Red Sox, who have Brady Neal and Jake Brown on their roster.

DJ Primeaux - Brewster Whitecaps

DJ Primeaux is the final Tigers who will partake in the Cape Cod League this summer, and he'll join the Brewster Whitecaps. Primeaux didn't see much playing time in 2024, but in his 3.2 innings, the lefty gave up just one run. His Whitecaps team will open the season against, you guessed it, the Red Sox. Brady Neal and Jake Brown will see a lot of their former teammates early in the season.

Ryan Kucherak - La Crosse Loggers