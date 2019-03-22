JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s happened so many times this year for LSU’s Southeastern Conference regular season basketball champions that you’re almost numb watching it.

The Tigers either are trying to maintain or build on a single-digit lead or overcome a single-digit deficit as games wind into the final six minutes.

At this point, LSU, like many teams, should react like rice in a pressure cooker, boiling over in mess of turnovers, forced shots and poor free throw shooting.

Everyone in the arena, whether in the friendly home confines of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center or in living hell road locales like Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, is on their feet bringing the sound level to a deafening roar.

But no one is a purple and gold uniform is flinching. In fact, LSU is in its comfort zone, a place where it calmly operates among the chaos that chokes the life out of lesser squads.

In the Tigers’ 17-3 record in 20 games since the start of SEC play, they are 11-1 when leading with six minutes left and 6-2 when trailing heading into the last six minutes.

“Six-minute games are when we go into our kill mode, when we do what we can do to get the win,” LSU freshman forward Emmitt Williams said.

Williams and the rest of the Tigers, even the assistant coaches, had never heard the phrase “six-minute games" until they gathered under the detail-oriented umbrella of second-year LSU coach Will Wade.

“Coach (Wade) has been huge his whole coaching career on getting into a six-minute game and winning that six-minute game,” LSU assistant Greg Heiar said. “His six-minute philosophy is also a philosophy to win NCAA tournament games. It’s helped him win a lot of games as a young coach and it’s really smart.”