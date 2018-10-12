Ticker
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star LSU commit Trey Palmer scores 2 TD

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Senior Writer

Trey Palmer scored a pair of touchdowns in Kentwood’s 33-0 district victory over East Iberville on Thursday night. The Rivals 5-star athlete showed why he’s one of the most dangerous receivers in the country with the ball in his hands.

Palmer scored on a 90-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter and returned a punt 75 yards to the count to lead his team to a sixth consecutive win. The LSU commitment nearly had a third touchdown before a holding penalty negated the score.

Palmer was the most targeted player on offense, reeling in four catches. He also made a handful of tackles and pass break-ups while lined up at safety.

