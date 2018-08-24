Ticker
Highlights: 5-stars Kardell Thomas, Ishmael Sopsher clash

Sam Spiegelman
AMITE CITY, La. -- Two of Louisiana's most talent-laden teams clashed in jamboree action on Thursday, Aug. 23. Southern Lab, which features 5-star lineman Kardell Thomas and Rivals250 running back Tyrion Davis -- who are both committed to LSU -- faced off against Amite, which is headlined by 5-star tackle Ishmael Sopsher and Rivals100 athlete Devonta Lee.

TigerDetails was on hand for the action. Here are some of the highlights from the jamboree.

5 things: Southern Lab-Amite

