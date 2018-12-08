Ticker
HIGHLIGHTS: Devonta Lee goes off for 191 yards, 2 TD in 2A title game

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

NEW ORLEANS -- Meet Megatron.


That, of course, is the title of a Transformer and the nickname for Rivals100 athlete Devonta Lee, who lived up to his high rankings with 191 yards of offense and two touchdowns to lift Amite to a Class 2A state championship on Friday.


Lee had 3 catches fo 118 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. He carried the ball twice for 28 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown. He also recorded 5 tackles, a forced fumble and a pick in the victory.


