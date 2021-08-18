Highlights from Ed Orgeron's Wednesday press conference
Ed Orgeron met with the media Wednesday night for his press conference after practice, and here are some of the important takeaways from the interview:
-- Anthony Bradford was injured yesterday with a lower extremity injury and will likely be out for a week, per Ed Orgeron. Added that they anticipate all of the OL to be back and ready for UCLA except for potentially one, which they'll know more on in a few weeks.
-- What worries Ed Orgeron? "We have some injuries, especially on the O-line." Added that they just have to push through and get game ready.
-- Ed Orgeron talks about the importance of the best players practicing the best to lead the way. Says Kayshon Boutte has been doing exactly that.
-- Orgeron expects Derek Stingley Jr. to be 100 percent for the UCLA game on Sept. 4.
-- Orgeron said Ty Davis-Price returned to practice yesterday but got banged up again today.
-- Orgeron Kole Taylor and Jack Bech... "Both are really good and Jack Mashburn. Kole is our starting tight end and he's doing really well."
-- Orgeron on Myles Brennan... "I don't want to say nothing prematurely. He's just getting over the pain. ... I was told he would be able to come back sometime this season."
-- Orgeron says Saivion Jones has made tremendous progress this week. "He's really coming along."
-- Orgeron says the 2 young RBs had a tremendous day yesterday, mentions Ali Gaye as someone who showed out today especially in pass rushing.