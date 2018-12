LSU commit Trey Palmer did a little bit of everything on offense and defense to lift Kentwood to a Class 1A state championship on Thursday.

The Rivals 5-star had 3 catches for 40 yards, 8 rushes for 35 yards and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass on a reverse in the first half. Palmer added another 8 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the 40-21 victory.

Palmer has won two state championships in his time at Kentwood.