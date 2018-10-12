Donte Starks was a force on the defensive side of the ball and keyed John Ehret’s convincing 20-6 victory over Landry-Walker to put the Patriots in prime position for a district title.



Starks, a 4-star inside linebacker and Rivals250 prospect in the Class of 2019 notched 2.0 sacks and forced a fumble to go along with several tackles and even more quarterback pressures.

The LSU commitment recently visited Baton Rouge for the win over Ole Miss and will return for the Alabama game. Arkansas and Georgia are two schools maintaining contact with Starks.