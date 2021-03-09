Hilliard impressive in relief as LSU beats Texas Southern
When his team needed him the most, Ma’Khail Hilliard stepped up and delivered.The LSU senior right-hander threw 3.1 innings of shutout relief for No. 21 LSU in a 10-4 win over Texas Southern Tuesda...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news