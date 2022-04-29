Hilliard magnificent in LSU win over Georgia

He may not have the blow you away kind of stuff that other Friday night starters in the SEC have, but LSU senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard showed once again why he deserves to get the ball for the Tigers to start a conference series.

Hilliard scattered eight hits and gave up only two runs in six innings of work, helping LSU defeat the Bulldogs 6-2 Friday night in Baton Rouge.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 28-13 overall and 11-8 in league play, while the Bulldogs drop to 29-12 and 11-8 in SEC action.

Digging himself a hole early, Hilliard allowed Georgia to load the bases in their first at-bat, but stranded all three baserunners after striking out Parks Harber and Cole Wager to end the threat.

Hilliard would again strand the bases loaded in the fourth, throwing 113 pitches on the night, striking out seven and walking three.

A pair of two-run homers would pace the LSU offensive attack as senior catcher Tyler McManus homered in the second and second baseman Cade Doughty homered in the third inning.

LSU added a single run in the fourth, constructing a run. Jordan Thompson and Brayden Jobert reached on infield singles. McManus sacrificed both runners into scoring position with a bunt and Thompson scored on a RBI sacrifice fly by Josh Stevenson.

Dylan Crews added a solo home run in the seventh to make it a 6-2 affair.

The two teams will battle again Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in a match-up that will be broadcast on SEC Network+