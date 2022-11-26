LSU’s 12th ranked Lady Tigers continued their torrid pace while remaining unbeaten Saturday afternoon when they blasted UAB 99-64 to win the Goombay Splash Bimini Division championship.

Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and Jasmime Carson enjoyed double-doubles as LSU improved to 7-0 with an average victory margin of 55.7 points.

“To have three kids play and have a double-double, I don’t know that I’ve had that happen much in my career in coaching,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said.

Maryland transfer Reese had her seventh straight double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Johnson contributed 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. West Virginia grad transfer Carson had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Rounding out LSU’s five double-figure scorers were fifth-year senior Alexis Morris with 19 points and freshman Sa’Myah Smith with 11.

“We really emphasized giving UAB just one shot,” Mulkey said. “A lot of their rebounds were going to come off long. Flau’jae and Jasmine Carson, those kids had big-time rebounds and we got out and ran.”

The Lady Tigers return home for Tuesday 7 p.m. game vs. Southeastern Louisiana in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Meanwhile, the LSU men’s team will host Wofford (4-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the PMAC.

The Tigers (5-1) are coming off a tough 61-59 Wednesday loss to Kansas State in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic. LSU guard Trae Hannibal had his game-tying basket at the final buzzer nullified when the officiating crew ruled after a replay review that the game clock started late and allowed the Hannibal enough time to score.

LSU forward KJ Williams and guard Adam Miller were both named all-tournament. Williams averaged 23 points and 7.7 rebounds while Miller averaged 15.7 points.

“I told the team after the game the last time a team went undefeated college basketball is 50 years ago,” LSU first-year head Matt McMahon said after Wednesday’s heartbreaker. “So, a lot of it is how you respond to the losses. As disappointing as it is, we’ve got to move forward and prepare to play again Sunday afternoon."

Tickets for Sunday’s game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the PMAC’s upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning one hour prior to tipoff. Tickets are available for $5 for those bringing a food item for donation to the LSU Food Pantry. LSU students are admitted free with a valid LSU ID.







