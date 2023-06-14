It didn't take long for Kylan Billiot to jump on the opportunity of a lifetime.

The three-star Terrebonne receiver earned his dream offer from LSU at the camp over the weekend after another impressive performance on the Baton Rouge campus and announced his commitment Tuesday after visiting with his mom.

"LSU has been my dream school since forever. Now that I have an opportunity not everyone gets, it's really a blessing," he told TigerDetails. "I knew once I got this off I was going to commit as soon as my mom had time to get up here. This all means a lot to me and I'm extremely blessed. I won't take an opportunity like this for granted."

He also holds additional offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Nicholls State and a handful of others.

Billiot becomes the 17th commitment in the 2024 class for the Tigers.

He is the second Terrebonne player to pick LSU following defensive lineman Maason Smith just a few years ago. Tiger WR Kyren Lacy is also from the Bayou Region as he graduated from Thibodaux High.

