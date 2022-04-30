Houston Texans draft LSU OL Austin Deculus in sixth round

Another former LSU standout will be headed west on Interstate 10 to begin his professional career in Houston.

The Texans selected offensive lineman Austin Deculus on Saturday in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft, with overall pick No. 205, to add to a class that already included No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle appeared in a school-record 61 games the past five years, including 46 starts at right tackle.

He started 46 of the team's 49 games the past four seasons, including 13 during LSU's 2019 national championship run and a streak of 22 straight during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The unit saw its share of ups and downs during that span with Tyrion Davis-Price's 1,003-yard season this past fall, including a school-record 287 yards against Florida in October, among the highlights.

Deculus, a Mamou, La., native, signed with the Tigers in 2017 out of Cy-Fair (Texas), as one of that nation's top-ranked offensive tackles.

He and Stingley are among eight draftees from LSU in this year's class

Minnesota selected guard Ed Ingram with the No. 59 overall pick Friday during the second round, followed by cornerback Cordale Flott (New York Giants, No. 81) and running back Tyrion Davis-Price (San Francisco, No. 93) in the third round.

Kicker Cade York (Cleveland, No. 124) and Neil Farrell Jr. (Las Vegas, No. 126) were the first Tigers chosen Saturday in the fourth round, followed by linebacker Damone Clark (Dallas, No. 176) in the fifth round.