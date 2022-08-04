LSU enters fall camp with a wealth of quarterback talent like never before.

Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan is back from injury. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels brings three years of starting experience from out west. And youngster Garrett Nussmeier has shown intriguing flashes every step of his time in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are now a month away from kicking off the Brian Kelly era Sept. 4 against Florida State in New Orleans.

And the TigerDetails staff dives into the battle at the always-prominent position as we continue to tackle daily topics to preview and predict the weeks and months ahead.