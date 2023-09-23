There are a lot keys to having a great offense in college football, but arguably the most important part of a great offense is their ability to keep the quarterback upright. Sacks are drive killers, and in 2019, Watch Stadium did a study on how taking a sack can effect the result of a drive.

They analyzed over 500 drives in 2019, and they found that on a drive where a team doesn't take a sack or commit a penalty, that team scored on 73.4% of their drives. However, when an offense allowed 1+ sacks on a drive, that percentage drops all the way down to 18.8%.

Through three weeks of football, Arkansas is tied with Tennessee for the most sacks in the SEC. The Razorbacks don't just have one guy doing all the work, in fact, they have four different pass rushed with over a 20% pass rush win rate on true pass sets and have eight different players who have recorded at least one sack this year.

The Razorbacks hired Travis Williams as their new defensive coordinator this season after he found a lot of success at Central Florida. He's known for his aggressive style of defense which includes sending a lot of blitzes and giving you a lot of different looks up front.

Head Coach Brian Kelly acknowledged the challenge in front of him and talked about what it's like facing a new defensive coordinator for the first time.