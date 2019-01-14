How LSU replaces Alexander, Williams and White in 2019
In the aftermath of Devin White’s decision on Monday morning, there are officially three Tigers foregoing their senior seasons at LSU to advance to the 2019 NFL Draft.White, a two-year starter at t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news