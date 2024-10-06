How LSU's offense looks heading into the Ole Miss game

(Photo by Scott Clause)

After five weeks of football, the LSU Tigers are heading into the thick of their SEC schedule with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-0 SEC record. Tigers have already played all of their non-conference games, so once they return from the bye, they'll have seven consecutive SEC games ahead of them to end the season. Today, we're going to dive into LSU's offense to see how everyone is performing and where they stand heading into the Ole Miss game.

Quarterbacks

LSU QB Stats Player Completion % Yards TDs INT Garrett Nussmeier 69.8% 1,656 15 4 Rickie Collins 100% 33 0 0

Garrett Nussmeier has taken the majority of the snaps at quarterback for LSU this season, and he's having a very strong 2025 campaign. His 1,656 yards rank 4th in the nation and 2nd in the SEC and his 15 touchdowns rank 3rd in the nation and 1st in the SEC. Not to mention he's also 18th in the nation and 5th in the SEC in completion percentage. His play has helped lead the Tigers to 33.0 points per game over their first five contests, which ranks 31st in the nation and 5th in the conference. Their 342.8 passing yards per game also rank 6th in the nation. Despite his hot start to the season, Nussmeier is currently tied for the 14th best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. As of today, you can get Nussmeier to win the Heisman at +4500 odds, which is below guys like Drew Allar and Jeremiah Smith. Brian Kelly and LSU have relied heavily on Nussmeier's arm early in the season with some of their rushing struggles, and he has totally delivered in the first five weeks of the season.

Running Backs

LSU RB Stats Player Rush Yards Receiving Yards TDs Caden Durham 244 130 5 Josh Williams 166 41 3 Kaleb Jackson 114 36 0 John Emery Jr. 61 10 0

It's no secret that LSU has struggled to be effective rushing the football, that was until true freshman, Caden Durham, burst onto the scene against South Carolina and South Alabama. He has 167 more yards and two more touchdowns than any other RB on the roster, and he's done it on 10 fewer touches than Josh Williams and three fewer than Kaleb Jackson. When Durham rushes, he averages 8.4 yards per carry, which is tied for ninth in the nation. He's also averaging 21.7 yards per catch on six receptions, which would rank 20th in the country, but his sample size is much too small. When Durham doesn't carry the ball, the Tigers average drops to 3.9 yards per carry. He is the solution to all their problems in the run game, and while I think we'll still see all three backs pretty often, I would be very surprised if he doesn't get the bulk of the carries moving forward.

Wide Receivers

LSU WR Stats Player Receptions Yards TDs Aaron Anderson 27 371 2 Kyren Lacy 25 352 5 CJ Daniels 20 239 0 Zavion Thomas 12 100 2 Kyle Parker 3 55 1 Javen Nicholas 3 24 0

Aaron Anderson has been the surprise of the year so far. With Chris Hilton missing all five of the Tigers games this year, Anderson has stepped up in a huge way and leads the team in yards and is second in receptions. He's caught 5+ balls for 60+ yards in every game this year and has been a consistent target for Nussmeier. He should be WR1 or WR2 for the rest of the season, even with a healthy Hilton. Kyren Lacy has been much less consistent than Anderson, but he's still producing at a high level. His five receiving touchdowns are tied for eighth in the country, and that's without a score in the last two games. He has gone completely AWOL at times, but when he's on, he's as good as they get. CJ Daniels has been a bit disappointing this season, but he hasn't been terrible. It's his first season at a power-four school and he's been a reliable target for Nussmeier. I expected to see some more explosive plays from him in the passing game, but instead he's worked the middle of the field and has caught over 75% of targets. I thought we'd see a bit more of Kyle Parker and Shelton Sampson this year, but that hasn't really been the case. Parker was hurt a bit by an elbow injury that caused him to miss time, and he's shown flashes, so I'm not too worried about him. I am a bit worried about Sampson, who has played 68 snaps this year (the 15th most on offense), but is yet to record a catch on four targets. He struggles to get open, and when he's targeted, he's not able to come down with a contested catch. I need to see more from him in the back half of the schedule, but I don't know if we will.

Tight Ends

LSU TE Stats Player Receptions Yards TDs Mason Taylor 28 280 1 Ka'Morreun Pimpton 2 19 0 Trey'Dez Green 2 10 1

Mason Taylor is off to a fantastic start to the year. He has 28 catches for 280 yards, and just last week became the first LSU TE to ever clear the 1,000 career receiving yard mark. He's been on the field for virtually every play and has been a safety blanket for Nussmeier, who loves to target his big TE. With that said, it has been very disappointing to see how Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green have been used. Both are massive targets that could be utilized in the red zone, but for whatever reason, Joe Sloan refuses to dial up any plays for them. I understand if there are question marks about their blocking ability, but that shouldn't stop you from throwing it up to one of them in the red zone and seeing what happens.

Offensive Line