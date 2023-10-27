Matt McMahon is entering his second season as the head coach of LSU Men's Basketball. Last season didn't go as planned for McMahon in his first year in the SEC, but he didn't have the luxury of walking into a pretty situation. When he got here, LSU was in the midst of a complete rehaul. Will Wade was just fired mid-season due to a NCAA investigation, and in turn, almost every recruit had decommitted, pretty much the entire roster graduated or entered the transfer portal and LSU was about to receive NCAA sanctions. That is not an ideal situation for any coach, but McMahon knew what he was getting into, and he wanted to be the guy that helped turn LSU's program around and get them back to their winning ways.

"It involved reality and perspective. I'm right where I'm supposed to be. It's an incredible honor to be here coaching at LSU. I understood the challenge that was ahead when I got here. I love the group of people we've been able to put together to help move our program forward. The reality, there are a lot of them there, but number one, we didn't win at the level that I expect to win at nor at the level our fans deserve a year ago. The second reality is that Coach Wade did a good job here at LSU and won a lot of games. Reality three, when I got here in April, all of that was gone. No players, no foundation, no culture, no nothing. It was essentially a little bit of a dumpster fire and we have to go through a methodical process of rebuilding it...The other reality is there was an NCAA investigation hanging over our head that was a black cloud and made it very challenging to start a program over from scratch. That's now complete and it's over, so the perspective is, I love the direction we're going. We're going to recruit at a high level. We're going to build an army of people who are going to support LSU Basketball as we rebuild the program moving forward." — Matt McMahon

Every season is a new year, and with a new year comes with new expectations, players, and most importantly, a new chance to win. When McMahon got here in April of 2022, he had a very short window to rebuild the roster how he wanted to, and we saw the result of that last season. This year, he was able to hit the portal much harder and be more selective in the players LSU signed in the portal. He feels that this offseason was much more effective and intentional than last season, and that shows in their top-10 transfer portal class they brought in this offseason.

"There's some comfort. Everything happened so quickly, but to be here with a year under my belt has been great for me and my family. From a basketball standpoint, Just having an older group of experienced players, I believe 7 or 8 of our guys are in their fourth or fifth year. We tried to be very intentional in doing that. We hope that leads to some outstanding player leadership from some guys who have proven themselves at a high level." — Matt McMahon

There isn't a school or state out there that players take more pride in representing than LSU and Louisiana. There's something about this state and those three letters that makes hometown kids want to stay and play here. When Coach McMahon was going through the portal and looking for kids to bring in, he focused on getting some homegrown talent to come back to LSU. He hit on multiple guys such as Jalen Cook, Jordan Wright and Carlos Stewart while also recruiting the number one player in the state of Louisiana, Corey Chest. McMahon said he looked at how Brian Kelly, Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson have gone out and recruited Louisiana players and is watching them reap the benefit.

"I think it's really important. I think we talked about it before, I watched how Coach Kelly rebuilt his roster, Coach Mulkey, Coach Johnson through the use of the portal. Football especially brought some Louisiana guys back home. I think it's one of the many reasons I wanted to be here, it's a very unique place. There's unbelievable pride and passion in LSU and I think young players grow up here wanting to play at LSU and wanting to represent their home state. Having those three guys [Jordan Wright, Carlos Stewart and Jalen Cook] also to have Hunter Dean come back for his senior season and also add Corey Chest, who's the number one player in the state of Louisiana, to our roster is really important. I think, if you look historically, there's been a lot of ownership and pride the players take from the state of Louisiana and representing the LSU brand.". — Matt McMahon

Finally, after a long offseason, LSU Men's Basketball has their first scrimmage on Monday. When asked about what he wants to see from his team during the scrimmage, McMahon said he wants to see them play with effort and energy, because if you have those two things, it then allows you to focus on your scheme and figure out what type of offense and defense can help your team win.

"I want us to play with relentless effort and energy. When you're trying to blend a bunch of guys who were the leading scorer or second leading scorer on their team, you have to play with great unselfishness. I think that has to be the foundation. Those things enable you to build chemistry, and then once you have that foundation in place you can really get to the strategy and the schemes and what's going to be best for us from the offensive and defensive standpoint that will give us the best opportunity to win games." — Matt McMahon

No matter how good your team is, the coach will always find things they need to improve on, and that's no different for this LSU squad. McMahon was asked about what he thinks his team needs to improve on as they move into the season, and he pointed out one major thing, consistency. LSU had a lot of games last year where their best scorers would disappear and be inconsistent, so he needs his guys to be consistent in everything they do, because if they can, they'll have a shot to win every game.

"I think every coach will tell you the same as far as improving, it's just consistency. I really like the size we have, not only in the front court, but at the wing position. You look up front and you have 7'0 Will Baker. At 6'10 you have Hunter Dean, Jalen Reed and Derek Fountain. At 6'9 you have Daimion Collins. At 6'8 Corey Chest, and when you go to the perimeter, Tyrell Ward is 6'7, Jordan Wright is 6'6, 220 Ibs. Mwani Wilkinson is 6'5, 215Ibs, so there's size at most positions. I think that's been a strength of ours and needs to be for our ability to defend and rebound. I think shooting the ball consistently from behind the three point line is something that's so important for todays game. We've had practices where we've shot it at 50% and we've had days where it's at 30%. We would like for that to be more consistent and in the 40% range. The game has evolved to where nearly half the shots in the game are from behind the three point arc, so you have to be able to shoot it, and you have to be able to defend it at a high level." — Matt McMahon