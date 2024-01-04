Mekhi Wingo embodies what it means to be a collegiate athlete. He's been one of the premier defensive tackles in college football for a couple of years now and knew if he entered the NFL Draft this year, he'd likely be an early round pick. Despite that, Wingo rehabbed hard every single day for a chance to play in what some would call a "meaningless bowl game" (I don't think it's meaningless, but with the way players are opting out nowadays, it seems like a lot of players don't care unless it's the CFP).

Wingo very well could've taken his time to get back to 100% before the NFL combine, but instead, he wanted to get back to play for his teammates and wear the purple and gold one more time before turning pro. In today's college football world, you have to respect a guy like that because they don't come around too often (though, LSU had a few of those guys. Not many other schools can say that).

While he played in the ReliaQuest Bowl for the love of the game, his teammates and his school, his performance almost certainly boosted his draft stock. Wingo was easily the best defender on the field for LSU on Monday, totaling five pressures, two sacks and three hurries against Wisconsin.

His first sack of the game came on a big third-and-10. The Badgers had the ball up by four points and were on the edge of field goal range. It looked as if Wisconsin was going to extend the lead with a field goal or possibly even a touchdown, but Wingo and Da'Shawn Womack ran a stunt and Wingo beat the Badgers right tackle for a huge sack to push the Badgers out of field goal range. Wisconsin was forced to punt, and while they pinned LSU at the two yard line, we all know what happened next.