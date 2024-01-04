How Mekhi Wingo used the ReliaQuest Bowl to improve his draft stock
Mekhi Wingo embodies what it means to be a collegiate athlete. He's been one of the premier defensive tackles in college football for a couple of years now and knew if he entered the NFL Draft this year, he'd likely be an early round pick. Despite that, Wingo rehabbed hard every single day for a chance to play in what some would call a "meaningless bowl game" (I don't think it's meaningless, but with the way players are opting out nowadays, it seems like a lot of players don't care unless it's the CFP).
Wingo very well could've taken his time to get back to 100% before the NFL combine, but instead, he wanted to get back to play for his teammates and wear the purple and gold one more time before turning pro. In today's college football world, you have to respect a guy like that because they don't come around too often (though, LSU had a few of those guys. Not many other schools can say that).
While he played in the ReliaQuest Bowl for the love of the game, his teammates and his school, his performance almost certainly boosted his draft stock. Wingo was easily the best defender on the field for LSU on Monday, totaling five pressures, two sacks and three hurries against Wisconsin.
His first sack of the game came on a big third-and-10. The Badgers had the ball up by four points and were on the edge of field goal range. It looked as if Wisconsin was going to extend the lead with a field goal or possibly even a touchdown, but Wingo and Da'Shawn Womack ran a stunt and Wingo beat the Badgers right tackle for a huge sack to push the Badgers out of field goal range. Wisconsin was forced to punt, and while they pinned LSU at the two yard line, we all know what happened next.
Wingo's second sack of the day came in possibly an even bigger moment. Wisconsin faced a four point deficit with under a minute on the clock. They were on LSU's 32 yard line with a chance to go down the field for the game winning score. On third and fifteen, Tanner Mordecai dropped back to pass, and I'm sure you can guess what happened next.
Wingo was lined up on the right side of the line and completely destroyed the Badger left tackle in less than a second. He was then double teamed by the left guard and running back but beat both of them with ease and came up with a huge sack to force a fourth and twenty five.
On a day where the Wisconsin offensive line was having their way for the first three quarters, Wingo found a way to come up with huge plays when they mattered the most. Wingo was already projected as an early round NFL Draft pick, but with his performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he may have even boosted his stock a little bit more.
This is why bowl games matter. Unless you're a lock for the first round, there is always more you can show to NFL scouts to boost your draft stock. There are probably other defensive tackles out there who opted out of their bowl game and could now fall a few more spots because of what Wingo did on Monday. The NFL is a "what have you done lately" league, and Wingo put on a show in his most recent performance.