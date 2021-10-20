Pregame pictures Saturday had LSU looking like the walking — or scooter-riding — wounded entering a matchup with No. 20 Florida.

But, by the second quarter, the Tigers were off and running to a 15-point lead that was a couple untimely penalties away from doubling even further.

The eventual 49-42 upset of the Gators was as clear an opportunity as any for coach Ed Orgeron and his players to echo their frequent "Next Man Up" mantra.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

So, this week, here's a closer look at how some of those "next men" fared in the absence of a long list of stars.