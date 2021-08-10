How's LSU fall camp going? Ed Orgeron gives the latest on OTB

LSU held its fourth practice Monday afternoon and on Tuesday morning Ed Orgeron joined T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester on "Off the Bench" radio show to give the latest.

"I think our coaches have done a great job preparing our players. Our guys have come out with a tremendous mindset. They're in great condition. They're working hard. I'm very pleased with the total mindset of our team right now," Orgeron said on the show.

Other notes from Orgeron:

-- Been a seesaw battle between the veteran OL and veteran, talented DL all camp. Andre Anthony having a really good camp.

-- Orgeron has been very impressed with the freshmen wide receivers. Said Brian Thomas Jr. beat some of their best players on the first day. Added that Malik Nabers is "all over the place," and Chris Hilton is extremely athletic. Went on to say "watch out for Koy Moore" and joked they could put 10 receivers on the field because the room is so deep and talented.

-- When talking about the QBs, Orgeron said: "Garrett (Nussmeier) has the juice. He has that IT factored." Added that Max has stepped up since Myles has gone out with the injury.

-- Orgeron said OL coach Brad Davis is very intense and he takes it to heart when his OL gets beat and that the OL has taken on his personality. Orgeron believes Monday's 9-on-7 was the OLs best yet and improved on their physicality.

-- "No question" Major Burns can be a leader on the team and on the field, he said, adding, that Tommy Moffitt believes Burns may be a starter for the Tigers. Orgeron said Burns has made two or three game-saving tackles in practice.

-- "Armoni (Goodwin) and Corey (Kiner) are everything we thought they were," Orgeron said. They're getting a lot of first-team reps because Tyrion Davis-Price is out with a "regular little camp injury."

-- Walk-on TE Jack Mashburn will play and possible earn himself a scholarship, Orgeron said. Wants to get TE Kole Taylor more involved with inside runs.

-- Orgeron mentioned the very deep LB room led by Damone Clark, Jared Small, Bugg Strong, Mike Jones, Michah Baskerville, Josh White and Greg Penn. Says new LB coach Blake Baker has done a great job with the group.

Listen to the full interview HERE.