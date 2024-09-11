Updated betting odds for LSU Football
The LSU Tigers came into the season tied for the seventh best odds to win the 2024 national championship. However, after their season opening loss to USC, Vegas has drastically dropped the Tigers odds to win it all.
After their loss to USC, the Tigers fell to No. 18 in the polls, but have since leaped up two spots after defeating Nicholls, 44-21. Today, we're going to take a look at Vegas's updated win total for LSU as well as their new odds to win the national title, make the College Football Playoffs and win the SEC.
All odds via DraftKings
Win total: O/U 7.5
Heading into the season, the Tigers win total was set at 9.5, meaning they were expecting LSU to finish either 9-3 or 10-2. However, after their loss to USC, that number has dropped to 7.5, meaning Vegas expects them to lose three or four more games this season.
LSU has a hard schedule ahead with teams like Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma and others still to come, but I would say the over sounds pretty tempting at the moment considering their hardest games are at home.
To win the SEC: +1800
After starting the season 1-1, LSU still holds onto the seventh best odds to win the SEC, which is where they were at the beginning of the season. However, their odds have lengthened to +1800.
Right now, Georgia (+165), Texas (+260), Alabama (+550), Ole Miss (+800), Tennessee (+1200) and Missouri (+1600) all have better odds to win the conference championship. The Tigers are followed by A&M (+2500) and Oklahoma (+3500). Everybody has +9000 or worse odds.
Make the CFP: +250
Despite the early loss, the Tigers still have relatively strong odds to make the expanded CFP in 2024. Their +250 odds rank 14th in the nation, which means Vegas views them as a borderline playoff team, which is a bit weird considering their 7.5 win total.
Here are the odds for all the teams above LSU.
|Team
|Odds
|
Ohio State
|
-750
|
Georgia
|
-750
|
Texas
|
-450
|
Oregon
|
-330
|
Penn State
|
-220
|
Ole Miss
|
-200
|
Alabama
|
-175
|
Miami
|
-150
|
Tennessee
|
+100
|
Missouri
|
+155
|
Clemson
|
+200
|
Utah
|
+200
|
USC
|
+200
To win national title: +4000
Heading into week three of the 2024 college football season, LSU is tied for the 10th best odds to win the national title, right alongside Missouri, who is also +4000 to win it all.
There are quite a few teams who are ranked higher than LSU in the AP Poll that have longer odds, such as USC (+4500), Utah (+5000), Oklahoma State (+15000), Kansas State (+8000) and Oklahoma (+9000).
As it stands right now, Georgia (+260), Ohio State (+380) and Texas (+500) are the runaway favorites to win it all with Oregon (+1100) and Alabama (+1200) trailing.
