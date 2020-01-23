National Signing Day is less than two weeks away and the LSU Tigers have some roster spots to fill.

The Tigers signed 19 players during December's early signing period and over the last week Ed Orgeron and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail as they try to wrap up the 2020 class, and get an early jump on 2021.

Tiger Details publisher Jimmy Smith spoke to Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic of WWL Radio about the holes still needed to fill on the 2020 roster.

You can listen to the full audio HERE.