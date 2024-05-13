Howell: Weekend Thoughts
Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana as well as give my opinions and recommendations on various, random topics that float around in my brain and as well as answer some questions that our readers send in. So hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...
1. Yesterday was Mother's Day. I hope everyone enjoyed the day no matter if you are a mother to children, fur babies or a mother to be. We just chilled outside most of the day and grilled hamburgers on the Blackstone for the first time and they were absolutely incredible. If you have any Blackstone recipes, feel free to throw some my way. Now that we have seasoned the grill, we will be using it more often.
2. Also, this weekend was Saints rookie minicamp. While it was not open the public, fans could still get a look at the newest members of the Saints via social media pictures and video. Media was allowed at the facility on Saturday to get a look at the rookies during practice as well as view some of the current renovations that are taking place to the team's cafeteria and weight room (which look amazing) and are expected to be completed by this November. (This is why training camp has been moved to Cali this year) Next up is OTAs next week, then minicamp next month.
3. Former Tiger Paul Skenes made his MLB pitching debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, and it was a pretty darn good one. Skenes threw 84 pitches, 17 of which were over 100 mph, striking out 7 batters in just 4 innings and exited the game to a standing ovation. Impressive for the 21-year-old who was drafted first overall by the Pirates last July. Next up for Skenes, likely a rematch with the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. Did you see his debut and what were your thoughts?
4. Steve Gleason's new book is out, A Life Impossible. It's an amazing story about this very courageous man who fighting ALS, a truly horrific disease. I admire Steve immensely, not as a former football player but as someone who just refuses to give up and continues to fight not just for himself but for others who are in the same battle. As someone who has lost a family member to ALS, I sadly understand this fight. Steve's determination should be an inspiration to us all no matter what we are facing. Go pick up his book, I truly promise it is worth the read.
5. This weekend, we experienced a historic geomagnetic storm which produced incredible displays of aurora borealis all over the country. What made this so incredible is that you usually do not get to see them this far south hence the name Northern Lights. The stunning views were at their peak here on Friday night, so I really hope you were all lucky enough to get to see it. Also, feel free to share your pictures of the lights, if you were able to get some good ones.
6. I have been getting into binge watching older television shows over the past few years and my latest conquest is The Blacklist, which first aired on NBC in 2013 and ran for 10 seasons. After the first episode, I was totally hooked. It wasn't my kind of show 10 years ago but it's funny how your taste changes. The same thing happened with Seinfeld, Big Bang Theory, and Designated Survivor. (I know, I know!) I wasn't interested in those shows until long after they originally aired and were on reruns or streaming. But back to The Blacklist, I am only on the latter part of season one (no spoilers please) but it's a very engaging show that keeps you guessing. I highly recommend it, if you're late to the party like me. Fun fact, the last show we binged was Bosch on Amazon. Went through 7 seasons plus the spinoff like it was nothing. Another great one that I totally recommend as well.
7. Next weekend is Bayou Boogaloo in New Orleans. If you have never been, it's 3 days of amazing music, food and fun on Bayou St. John. The festival started after Katrina and has gotten bigger every year since. It is both a land and water event so boats, floats, canoes, kayaks are all allowed on the bayou during the event, making it pretty unique. In addition to some delicious food (Hello Nori Guys), there is always a great musical lineup too. So, if you're not busy this weekend, definitely go check it out. For tickets or more information, go to The Bayou Boogaloo
FYI: The NFL Schedule gets released this Thursday... FINALLY!
Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place!
