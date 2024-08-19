Howell: Weekend Thoughts
Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...
1. Sadly, it is official, Jordan Chiles has been stripped of her bronze medal even after Team USA had video evidence proving that her coach's inquiry was made under the 60 second time limit. The Court of Arbitration for Sport refused to re-open the case, thus denying her appeal.
Chiles spoke out for the first time on social media after the incident saying, "I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. Ending her statement with, "I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."
This whole situation has just been unbelievable, and I hope she is right because as fan and someone who covers sports, I can honestly say that this has made me look at the Olympics completely different now.
2. The Saints are finally headed back to New Orleans after spending the last month in California for training camp. For fans who would like to check out a practice before they break camp, there are two open practices this week at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday night and in the Caesars Superdome on Friday afternoon.
3. As LSU enters their 3rd week of training camp, DVI's Luke Hubbard and Jefferson Powell has you covered with updates on your Tigers live from practice. Make sure that you are following us online and subscribe to the site to get all the juicy details first, as we now just 2 weeks away from the season opener against USC in Vegas!!
How awesome is that going to be? Anyone going to the game??
4. In some really cool news, the Savannah Bananas have inked a deal with Turner and TNT's TruTV for a five-week partnership to air 5 consecutive games on their “Banana Ball World Tour” between August 16th - September 13th.
I had the privilege to cover the Bananas when they came to Baton Rouge to play at Alex Box Stadium back in March. It was their first time playing in a college stadium as well as in Louisiana. It was an incredibly fun experience not only getting to see "Banana Ball" up close but also being able to share with others what the Savannah Bananas are all about. Yes, they are crazy group of talented ball players who are a viral hit on social media but their charity, Bananas Foster, also does some amazing work off the field as well.
5. The sliders business is just getting bigger as Savvy Sliders has just opened their first location in Louisiana in Metairie. The company originated in Michigan and is the fastest growing slider brand in the country. They have plans to open 4 more in SE Louisiana in the next 6 months. After checking out their website, I have to say that their menu looks pretty good. Have you tried them yet and what do you think?
6. The Pelicans have announced their regular season schedule earlier this week. Due to the ongoing renovations at their facility in Metairie, they will hold training camp in Nashville and then return to New Orleans to open the regular season at home in the Smoothie King Center against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, October 23rd. 13 of their games will be broadcasted on national television on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Pels fans, what your thoughts on the schedule and team this season?
7. This weekend, we watched The Union on Netflix, which stars Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. Without giving too much away, they play former high schools sweethearts who reconnect years later for an interesting and intriguing reason. It was a surprisingly good movie that was set up at the end for a sequel. Also surprising, how is Halle Berry 58 years old? Anyway, I am really enjoying these Netflix original movies. They probably won't win any Oscars, but they are sure entertaining.
Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.
