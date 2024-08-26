Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...

Happy Monday! This weekend was a long but fun one. On Friday, the Saints held their second open practice of training camp in Superdome in front of several thousand fans. In addition to checking out the team, this was also the first opportunity for the public to see new renovations in the Superdome, which look absolutely amazing. It has always been a beautiful stadium, but these upgrades and improvements only make it better. New Orleans will host a record-tying 11th Super Bowl in February. Also, the Superdome will turn 50 next year which in my opinion, is aging like fine.

On Saturday night, the Press Club of New Orleans held their annual awards gala. An article that I had written on Demario Davis for Canal Street Chronicles was nominated for Best Sports Feature and received 2nd place. It was an amazing night, and I was truly honored to be chosen as a finalist and recognized by some of the people in the industry that I have always admired and respected. Ever since I was younger, I have loved writing. I was the copy editor of my high school's newspaper and wanted to go to college for journalism, but I wound up on a different path. Which was fine, because everything happens for a reason. What I learned in my career in human resources has only helped me to be a better manager and editor today. The timing just wasn't right then, but now, life has come full circle, and I am living my dream.



On Sunday afternoon, the Saints played their third and final game of the preseason in the Superdome. Now comes the hard part... NFL roster cuts. The Saints must get down to 53 players by 3 p.m. tomorrow. Dennis Allen said yesterday, after the game, that there are some tough decisions to be made, and I agree. There are a lot of young, talented players this year. Trying to predict the final roster is like trying to predict lottery numbers. I don't envy them right now. This is a difficult time where you will see several players who deserve spots but don't make it for one reason or another. Thankfully, there is the practice squad, and there is always the chance to get called up from there.

This weekend, we also went to the Cheesecake Factory for the first time. I just wanted something sweet, but after arriving and seeing their book of a menu with so many choices (it literally took me 15 minutes to order), we decided on meals, which were pretty good, especially their peach lemonade. I did finally get my cheesecake, but to-go. It was Godiva chocolate and absolutely incredible.

Next Sunday, LSU football is finally back! The No.13 ranked Tigers will take on No.23 USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Fans will get their first look at Blake Baker's revamped defense and QB Garrett Nussmeier, who has patiently waited to finally get his shot to lead the Tigers. Nussmeier received praise from Nick Saban on College GameDay Saturday: "I think Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the all-time sleepers in college football this year." Can LSU overcome losing Jayden Daniels and the defensive struggles that plagued them last season? We will see soon enough.





Make sure that you stay tuned and subscribe to DVI where Luke, Jeff and I will have the latest news and information on all things LSU this season.