1. September is here. The start of the "ber" months meaning cooler weather is coming. I personally can't wait. What I can do without is all the pumpkin spice stuff. It has gotten completely out of hand. I blame Starbucks, it all started with them. Thanks a lot!

2. LSU opened their season last night against USC in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the Tigers fell to the Trojans 27-20 as the Nussmeier era began. LSU's revamped defense looked good initially getting several key stops on Miller Moss but in the end, it wasn't enough. LSU just couldn't get out of their own way committing several penalties coupled with Moss rallying the Trojans late in the 4th quarter for the win. With 8 seconds of hope left, Nussmeier threw an interception to seal the deal sending the Tigers home with their 5th straight season opener loss. Next up, LSU will take on Nicholls State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.



3. Speaking of USC. Last week, I had the opportunity to interview the one and only USC and Saints legend, Reggie Bush. So, make sure you check out my article this Tuesday on Canal Street Chronicles.

4. Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and it officially kicks off on Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs aka Taylor's team and the Baltimore Ravens. In what is a rematch of the AFC Championship game from January, this is sure to be one of the best season opening games in years.

5. The Saints will open their season at home on Sunday against one of their divisional rivals, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have really been going through it the last few years. They haven't had a winning season since 2017, and new head coach Dave Canales is their 5th since 2020. While the Saints have made a lot of changes this offseason, giving fans a reason to be excited this year. I think they will start this season strong and come away with the win on Sunday.



6. This weekend, I ordered a cookie cake from Eloise Market and Cakery in Baton Rouge for the LSU game. If you love cookie cakes like I do, make sure you check them out. This cake was just as good as it looked. Absolutely delicious!

7. If you were a fan of the iconic Crazy Johnnie's Restaurant in Fat City back in the day, you may already know that they are coming back with plans to re-open in Metairie later this year. If you're in the area on Friday, head out to the Grand Opening of Bayou Daiquiris & Bar in Metairie. Crazy Johnnie's is doing a pop up starting at 2 pm so come on out for some delicious filet mignon po-boys with crazy potatoes and dipping bread and check out some great drinks at Bayou, which has been newly renovated and under new ownership as well.



