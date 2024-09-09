PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Tina Howell • Death Valley Insider
Writer
@TinaHowellNOLA
Tina joined Rivals covering the LSU Tigers in April 2024. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Canal Street Chronicles covering the Saints and an events writer and photographer for Newsbreak.

Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...


1. What a weekend! We had some cooler weather, less rain and lots of Football. My fantasy football team is grateful to those who won. Next week may not be as kind. But we will see, do you play fantasy football and how does your team look after Week 1?

2. LSU redeemed themselves Saturday in Tiger Stadium defeating Nicholls 44-21. The Tigers defense initially had Nicholls contained but they stalled in the 2nd half and let the Colonels stay in the game by failing to stop the run.

LSU may have won the game, but they lost DT Jacobian Guillory, who suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the rest of the season.

“HC Brian Kelly said, "We've got to get to complementary football, and we've got to be more physical on both lines. If that doesn't happen soon, then we will be talking about things that we don't want to talk about.”

Next up the Tigers will hit the road to battle S. Carolina at 11 am CT on Saturday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgNiBvZiBOdXNz4oCZIFREcyBmcm9tIFNhdHVyZGF5IG5pZ2h0 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FycmV0dG51c3MxMz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2FycmV0dG51c3MxMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL003N1lqQjgxN3giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N NzdZakI4MTd4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQExTVWZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVWZvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyOTQ2OTE5MjI5ODA4OTIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. The Saints completely dominated the Panthers on Sunday in the Superdome 47-10. They marched to 30-0 lead in the first half, which included 3 touchdowns from Derek Carr passes and 3 field goals from Blake Grupe, one which was his career best of 57 yards. The Saints were clicking in all phases of the game and looked like a team on a mission to prove those who picked the Falcons (who lost Sunday) to win the division wrong. Plus, when the Super Bowl is literally in your backyard, there isn't much better motivation than that.

4. Just when we thought we might escape this hurricane season without an issue, what will be Francine looks to be paying us a visit. Most forecasts models have it making land fall in Louisiana as a Cat 1 on Wednesday, bringing some heavy wind and rains. So not fun and praying we don't get hit too bad.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QVEMgIzYgbGFiZWxlZCBmb3IgdGhlIGRpc3R1cmJhbmNlIGluIHRo ZSBHdWxmLCBleHBlY3RlZCB0byBtYWtlIGxhbmRmYWxsIGluIExvdWlzaWFu YSBvbiBsYXRlIFdlZG5lc2RheS4gUmVtZW1iZXIsIHRoZSBjb25lIHJ1bnMg ZnJvbSBuZWFyIE5PTEEgdG8gSG91c3Rvbi4gRWFybHkgc3RhZ2VzIG9mIGZv cm1hdGlvbiBsZWFkIHRvIHRyYWNrIGNoYW5nZXMhIEFsbCByZXNpZGVudHMg c2hvdWxkIG1vbml0b3IgY2xvc2VseS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2xhd3g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNsYXd4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcHdh ZUVpRXBCSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3B3YWVFaUVwQko8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgWmFjayBGcmFkZWxsYSAoQFphY2tGcmFkZWxsYVd4KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2tGcmFkZWxsYVd4L3N0YXR1cy8x ODMyODg3NDU1MDk3Mjc0NjY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5. Yesterday, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025. While many are excited about the news, a lot of people have been commenting on how the NFL really missed the mark by not having New Orleans native Lil Wayne perform. I get that thought but who's to say that Kendrick won't ask him to be a guest performer. Most artists who do the halftime show have another act or two perform with them so I can see this still happening.


PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdXBlciBCb3dsIExJWC4gTmV3IE9ybGVhbnMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1J3cVZMREdkZ2YiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Sd3FWTERHZGdm PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtlbmRyaWNrIExhbWFyIChAa2VuZHJpY2tsYW1h cikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZW5kcmlja2xhbWFy L3N0YXR1cy8xODMyODA0MDEzODk0Njg5MjMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

6. Also notable regarding the Super Bowl, the City of New Orleans has named Percy “Master P” Miller has been named the official Entertainment Ambassador for the City of New Orleans. His role as entertainment ambassador will be to help promote the art and culture of New Orleans throughout the next months, leading up to the big game which will be the record- tying 11th Super Bowl that the city will host.


7. This weekend Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic. The movie has grossed over $110 million in its opening weekend in United States, making it the third-biggest debut of the year. Reviews have been mostly positive, with the movie scoring over 80%Rotten Tomatoes. Have you seen it yet and what did you think?

Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.


