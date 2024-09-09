Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. What a weekend! We had some cooler weather, less rain and lots of Football. My fantasy football team is grateful to those who won. Next week may not be as kind. But we will see, do you play fantasy football and how does your team look after Week 1?

2. LSU redeemed themselves Saturday in Tiger Stadium defeating Nicholls 44-21. The Tigers defense initially had Nicholls contained but they stalled in the 2nd half and let the Colonels stay in the game by failing to stop the run. LSU may have won the game, but they lost DT Jacobian Guillory, who suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the rest of the season. “HC Brian Kelly said, "We've got to get to complementary football, and we've got to be more physical on both lines. If that doesn't happen soon, then we will be talking about things that we don't want to talk about.” Next up the Tigers will hit the road to battle S. Carolina at 11 am CT on Saturday.

3. The Saints completely dominated the Panthers on Sunday in the Superdome 47-10. They marched to 30-0 lead in the first half, which included 3 touchdowns from Derek Carr passes and 3 field goals from Blake Grupe, one which was his career best of 57 yards. The Saints were clicking in all phases of the game and looked like a team on a mission to prove those who picked the Falcons (who lost Sunday) to win the division wrong. Plus, when the Super Bowl is literally in your backyard, there isn't much better motivation than that.

4. Just when we thought we might escape this hurricane season without an issue, what will be Francine looks to be paying us a visit. Most forecasts models have it making land fall in Louisiana as a Cat 1 on Wednesday, bringing some heavy wind and rains. So not fun and praying we don't get hit too bad.

5. Yesterday, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025. While many are excited about the news, a lot of people have been commenting on how the NFL really missed the mark by not having New Orleans native Lil Wayne perform. I get that thought but who's to say that Kendrick won't ask him to be a guest performer. Most artists who do the halftime show have another act or two perform with them so I can see this still happening.



6. Also notable regarding the Super Bowl, the City of New Orleans has named Percy “Master P” Miller has been named the official Entertainment Ambassador for the City of New Orleans. His role as entertainment ambassador will be to help promote the art and culture of New Orleans throughout the next months, leading up to the big game which will be the record- tying 11th Super Bowl that the city will host.



7. This weekend Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic. The movie has grossed over $110 million in its opening weekend in United States, making it the third-biggest debut of the year. Reviews have been mostly positive, with the movie scoring over 80%Rotten Tomatoes. Have you seen it yet and what did you think?