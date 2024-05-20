Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions and recommendations on various, random topics that float around in my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...

1. Paul Skenes is on fire!!! In his 2nd career start through 6 innings... 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk and 11 strikeouts for a 2.70 ERA through two starts. Skenes absolutely dominated the game against the Cubs. He has me falling in love with baseball again and to think this is just the beginning of what will sure to be an incredible career.



2. The 2024 NFL schedule was released, and the Saints will open at home against the Panthers and play 3 primetime games vs the Chiefs (rd) Packers (rd) and Bronco (hm) which is probably the most anticipated game on the schedule this year. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Sean Payton will get from the fans in the Dome that night. What are your early thoughts on the Saints schedule and record prediction?

3. I don't know about you, but I'm concerned about all this bad weather we have been having lately. Last week, 2 severe thunderstorms came through SE Louisiana which produced tornados in some areas. Thousands of homes and businesses were without power, there were roads flooded, trees down and some schools closed. It makes me nervous for hurricane season this year especially given it is only mid-May and how hot it has already been. We're transitioning toward La Niña, which contributes to an increase in hurricane activity in the Atlantic by weakening wind shear over the Caribbean Sea and causes storms to develop and intensify more rapidly. Hurricane season starts on June 1st, and I have a feeling that we all need to be prepared early.



4. Speaking of prepare, I recently made some of my famous cannoli dip but with a twist, using white chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate. It's funny how a small change can make something taste so totally different. It wasn't bad just different so I will stick with milk chocolate chips in the future. It's a great dessert dip for parties or just whenever and really easy to make, so let me know if you want the recipe.

5. Only 6 more weeks till Deadpool 3 comes out. Yes, I'm a huge Marvel and Ryan Reynolds fan. He is so freaking funny and doesn't miss. True story, I had the chance to meet him years ago when they were filming Waiting at the Bennigan's Restaurant by my old house and a friend of mine was an extra. I had the chance to sign up and but didn't. I wasn't really into all that, but looking back now, it would have been kind of cool to meet him.

6. The Preakness Stakes was held on Saturday at Pimlico. The 2nd race for the Triple Crown and Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan went into the race as the favorite, but he was defeated by Seize the Grey, trained by 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas. With his 7th Preakness win, Lukas became the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race. If you follow horse racing like I do, you know Lukas' name very well. He has been training thoroughbreds since the 80's so it was a pretty cool and special moment to witness.

7. I'm still watching The Blacklist. I've gotten through season 1 and are a few episodes into season 2 now. This show is something else. Just when you think you know what is going on, it pulls the rug out from under you. I have more questions than answers at this point. Great acting and writing indeed!!

