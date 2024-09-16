Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Hurricane Francine paid an unwelcomed visit to Louisiana on Wednesday and while she made landfall as just a Cat 1, many areas did not escape without issues. Over 320k residents lost power, several areas had drainage and sewerage issues which caused flooding to homes and cars. Francine could have been a much bigger storm, but this was still a test of some of our parishes' infrastructure and what improvements need to be made in the near future.

2. LSU defeated South Carolina 36-33 in a nailbiter on Saturday morning. After falling behind 17-0, the Tigers clawed their way back into the game which came down to a missed field goal by the Gamecocks. It wasn't pretty at all, but a win is a win. “HC Brian Kelly said, “It’s not perfect by any means. But it’s early in the season, we’ve played two really good opponents, and we’ve had the lead in the fourth quarter twice. One we let slip away, and this one we finished off.” Next up, the Tigers will face UCLA in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 pm CT on Saturday.

3. The Saints hit the road this week and completely destroyed the Cowboys 44-19 in Jerry's World. In a game where NO ONE in the national media picked the Saints to win, they took it personally and came out swinging to silencing the haters. My game MVP was Alvin Kamara, who had himself a day getting 22 touches for 180 yards and 4 TDs. Prior to today's loss to the Saints, the Cowboys had won 16 straight games at home. The Saints aren't just winning, they are winning big. In the first 2 weeks of this season, the Saints have put up 91 points. Next week, they will face the Eagles in the Superdome. It will be another test as the Eagles are a good team but as everyone have now seen, so are the Saints.



4. The first official day of fall is this Sunday, September 22nd and I am more than ready for it! The weather this summer has been so crazy, between the extreme heat, days straight of rain, high pollen counts and of course, hurricane season, I am cheering on fall like there is no tomorrow. Let's just hope it doesn't take until November to start to feel like it here.

5. Fall television is back with several shows making their return and new ones making their debuts. I have a few on my to watch list, one of which just returned for Season 2: Tulsa King on Paramount. Coming from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone and as always, he does not disappoint. Go check it out, if you haven't seen it yet.

Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.

