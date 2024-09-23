Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Good morning and Happy Fall y'all! That's right, September 22nd marked the official start of Autumn. Although judging by temperatures, you would never know when it was a crisp 89 degrees yesterday. Due to the warm weather, there is also another tropical disturbance brewing but more on that later.

2. LSU defeated UCLA 34-17 on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. The Tigers may have won the game, but they lost LB Harold Perkins for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury he suffered in the game. The offensive line did not give up on sack during the game with Garrett Nussmeier getting the game ball for his 352 yards and 3 touchdown performance, but the game was far from perfect. The defense gave up over 200 yards to UCLA in just the 1st half of the game, something they corrected in the 2nd half, but they have to tighten up and soon especially when they are set to play higher caliber of offenses from Ole Miss and Alabama. Brian Kelly called those mistakes maddening, "We made too many mistakes on the ensuing UCLA drive which were maddening. All of their points in the first half came off mistakes that are all correctable mistakes, and we corrected them in the second half and played really well." Next up, the Tigers will face S. Alabama in Tiger Stadium at 6:45 pm CT on Saturday.

3. The Saints were back home in the Superdome this week to face the Philadelphia Eagles and unfortunately, they broke their 2-game winning streak losing 15-12, also breaking the hearts of their fans. It what should have been a great day with Mark Ingram, Drew Brees and Steve Gleason in the building, this game was an absolute dog fight in the dome, with the Saints losing center Erik McCoy due to a groin injury in the first drive. The Saints had to regroup but just never got in a rhythm. After putting up an insane 91 points in the first 2 weeks of the season, this game remained at 3-0 until the fourth quarter when the Saints finally scored. The defense was on the field most of the game and looked complete gassed at times, but they powered through to hold the Eagles scoreless for most of the game. It looked like they would be able to come away with a victory, but they gave up a late touchdown to Philly and then an interception by Derek Carr in the last minute of the game just sealed the deal. It was a tough one to watch for sure. Let's hope that McCoy's injury is not serious, and Taysom Hill will return next week because it was more than obvious how much they were missed on offense yesterday, Next up, the Saints will hit the road to visit their #1 rivals, the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. A divisional game that is a must.



I checked out a few new shows this week, including High Potential and Agatha All Along (Yay for Marvel junkies like me, lol) I missed a few other ones and will have to catch up this week. I am also still waiting on a few premieres including Netflix's Nobody Wants This, which looks so good, if you haven't seen the trailer. I have been an Adam Brody fan since the OC (Hey Seth Cohen!) and he looks perfect in this role. Still barreling through the Blacklist too. Currently on the tail end of S8. I deserve a medal... 10 seasons and 22 episodes each is A LOT! Not liking how the tables have turned with Liz and Red, and hope it is temporary. So, what are y'all currently watching?



5. Unfortunately, another hurricane is headed the gulf. This one will be named Helene and as of now, she looks to be headed to Florida. Some forecasters are predicting rapid intensification, possibly a cat 4 or 5. But as with all storms, we have to keep an eye on this one as the early tracks never track and with a large storm, we will still feel its effects on the Gulf Coast. So, prepare now and stay safe everyone!





Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.

