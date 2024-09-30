Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good afternoon and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. First and foremost, I want to say my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who suffered the effects of Hurricane Helene. From Florida to North Carolina, the images of all the devastation are absolutely heartbreaking. Entire areas just completely wiped out and I am really ticked off (keeping it PG) of how these small towns and residents are not getting the much-needed assistance and attention that they desperately need right now. Reminds me of how things were here after Katrina in 2005 and the big flood in 2016 and there is ZERO excuse for it!



2. On to some more positive news, LSU defeated S. Alabama 42-10 on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. QB Garrett Nussmeier had a career game throwing for 409 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the Tigers tallied up a season-high 667 total yards of offense. They are now 4-1 and have moved up to No. 13 in the newest AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Sunday. This week, LSU will get their 1st bye of the season to rest up before facing Ole Miss on October 12th.

3. The Saints suffered their 2nd heartbreaking loss in a row, this time to the Atlanta Falcons 26-24 yesterday. Even with all their injuries, this was a game that the Saints could have and should have won. Defensively, they did not give up a touchdown to the Falcons. Atlanta's points came off of turnovers and field goals. The Saints decided to go for it on a 4th down instead of taking 3 points by kicking a field goal. Had they made it, in the end, the Saints would have won this game by 1-point. Last week, they held the Eagles scoreless until the 4th quarter when Philly came back to win with a late touchdown. The Saints should be sitting pretty at 4-0 but instead are 2-2 and now have to go into Kansas City next Monday night to play the undefeated Chiefs. As the great Jim Mora said back in 1987, coulda, woulda, shoulda. I, like Cam Jordan, believe in the 24-hour rule. I also still believe in this team. They have the ability to be great. We saw it in Weeks 1 and 2, they just need to get healthy, clean up some mistakes and put up those points.



4. This weekend, there was car show in Kenner to help support the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. It was a beautiful day to walk around and check out some classic and newer cars and trucks. One in particular, a red Ford Bronco that really caught my eye. (Mad props to the owner) It was fine! There were also raffles, a live auction, and several local food vendors had pop ups including Crazy Johnnie's. They were selling plates as fast as they could make them and I for one, can't wait until the new restaurant opens up. It is great to see a long time and local fan favorite making its return. This is the time of year when I love going to all our outdoor events. Lots of fall festivals are coming up so, I'll keep you all updated on when and where.

5. This weekend, we finally watched the new Bad Boys "Ride or Die" movie. I thought this one was so much better than the 3rd one. After almost 30 years, the chemistry between Martin Lawrence (who is hilarious in this one) and Will Smith is still great. The film had tons of funny lines, and of course, action scenes with one of the coolest coming from a supporting character. I definitely recommend the movie and make sure you don't miss the end credit scene.





Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.

